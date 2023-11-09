Nawaz to visit Balochistan, KPK next week

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif started active politics as he held a meeting of the party leaders at the Governor’s House on Wednesday to discuss ways and means for bolstering the PML-N prospects in southern Punjab in the upcoming February 8 general elections.

The meeting deliberated different proposals to regain political strength in South Punjab, Balochistan and KPK, sources said. “Nawaz will visit Balochistan next week where a seat-adjustment deal is expected between the PML-N and the Balochistan Awami Party.”

The PML-N leadership discussed in detail the matters pertaining to South Punjab’s political landscape. Nawaz instructed the PML-N leaders to engage actively in the political landscape of South Punjab. He urged the need for speeding up contacts with the local leadership in this regard. Nawaz is now fully involved in the party and election affairs as the PML-N is relying on him to revitalise its organisation and workers.

Nawaz is set to hold meetings with leaders of different political parties who may join the PML-N.

It may be noted that the former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had visited the Balochistan province for strengthening party organisation there. However, Baloch leaders wanted to finalise matters in the presence of Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Balochistan.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid, Attaullah Tarar, Marryium Aurnagzeb, Abdul Rehman Kanju and others.

Earlier, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman to offer condolences over the demise of his wife.

Nawaz Sharif condoled with the Punjab governor over the demise of his wife and offered ‘fateha.’ He expressed grief to the governor and her family on the death of Balighur Rehman’s wife.

Moreover, in view of smog situation, the meeting of the Central General Council of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), which was scheduled to be held on November 11, has been postponed.

