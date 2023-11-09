14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Dr. Khalid Hameed CEO

TEXT: Tara Group Pakistan is one of the prominent organizations in agriculture sector of Pakistan. Tara Group’s Agro Division was founded in Oct. 2012 and is playing a pivotal role since last 10 years for the prosperity of farming community. Tara Group Pakistan is globally recognized for quality seeds, pesticides & micro/ macro fertilizers. Under the dynamic leadership of the renowned Agri-scientist and Chairman/- CEO, Dr. Khalid Hameed, six companies within the Tara Group have demonstrated significant growth over the past 10 years. As a result, they have emerged as leaders in the top five groups within the Agrochemical industry in Pakistan.

