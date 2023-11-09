14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Abdul Hai Khatri Director, Ittehad Chemicals

TEXT: Ittehad Chemicals Limited (the “ICL”) is a public company incorporated under the Companies Ordinance 1984 and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. It is one of Pakistan’s largest producers of Caustic Soda. Its products are of the essence for all prominent industries of Pakistan, like textile, chemicals, power,oil & ghee, oil exploration, and soap etc. Along with other products like Caustic Soda, HCL, Calcium Chloride, Sodium Hypo, etc.; the Company’s “Chlorine” is vital for water treatment.

