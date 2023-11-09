14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Raja Abdul Raheem MD Impressive Bio Pharma

TEXT: Impressive is an emerging Pharma distributor that has been serving in healthcare segment since 2010 and providing quality distribution and sales services with cold chain maintenance to multinational and national pharmaceutical to multinational and national pharmaceutical companies. Their products are accessible to customers at affordable pricein specialized Pharma segment. In the epidemic of covid, they rendered significant services to the humanity by supplying Actemra Injection with maintained cold chain at controlled price as they were appointed by M/S Roche and Punjab Healthcare Commission to serve round the clock to Corona ICUs of Private and Govt. institutions by adopting all SOPs set by PHS.

