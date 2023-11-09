14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Muhammad Arshad CEO Sadiq Gelatin

TEXT: Sadiq Gelatin Industries (Private) Limited is Pakistan’s largest manufacturer of Halal Gelatin for Food/Pharma/Health & beauty Industries with clientele around the globe. During FY 2022-23, Sadiq Gelatin achieved record production and exports in Gelatin sector. They are now in process of constructing two new production facilities, which will give them competitive advantage in Food/Pharma/ health &beauty Industries globally through exports. This will not only benefit the company but also enhance the share of Pakistani products in global Gelatin market.

