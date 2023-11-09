14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Naveed Rafique Director, Popular Pipes Group

TEXT: Popular Pipes Group is the largest manufacturer of domestic and industrial pipes in Pakistan with largest dealer and distributer network. Mr. Waheed Shahzad is the CEO of Popular Pipes Group of Companies Ltd and S/o Haji Sheikh Muhammad Rafique who laid the foundation of the group in 1975 with the name Popular PVC pipe factory. To ensure the safety and strength of the “Popular” brand, the team worked diligently and successfully registered the brand under Trademark No. 79205,in March 1983.

