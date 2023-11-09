14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Adnan Khalid Butt Vice PresidentLCCI

BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
TEXT: As we come together at the distinguished President House in Islamabad for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) Achievement Recognition Ceremony, we celebrate the remarkable individuals within our business community who have been the driving force behind our nation’s growth. This event is a tribute to their unwavering commitment and dedication to their respective sectors, which has played a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of our country.

I extend our deepest gratitude to these high achievers who have not only achieved excellence but have also shared their success to uplift our nation. Their contributions are a testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship that powers our economy and provides countless opportunities for our people.

We would also like to express oursincere appreciation to the President ofPakistan for generously hosting this eventat the President House. His support underscores the significance of collaboration between the government and the business community, which is vital for ournation’s advancement.

This catalog, presented to our esteemed participants, is a treatment to the extraordinary journeys of our achievers.Their stories are a source of inspirationfor all of us, encouraging us to strive forexcellence and contribute to the growthof our great nation.

