14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Adnan Khalid Butt Vice PresidentLCCI

TEXT: As we come together at the distinguished President House in Islamabad for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) Achievement Recognition Ceremony, we celebrate the remarkable individuals within our business community who have been the driving force behind our nation’s growth. This event is a tribute to their unwavering commitment and dedication to their respective sectors, which has played a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of our country.

I extend our deepest gratitude to these high achievers who have not only achieved excellence but have also shared their success to uplift our nation. Their contributions are a testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship that powers our economy and provides countless opportunities for our people.

We would also like to express oursincere appreciation to the President ofPakistan for generously hosting this eventat the President House. His support underscores the significance of collaboration between the government and the business community, which is vital for ournation’s advancement.

This catalog, presented to our esteemed participants, is a treatment to the extraordinary journeys of our achievers.Their stories are a source of inspirationfor all of us, encouraging us to strive forexcellence and contribute to the growthof our great nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023