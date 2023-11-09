BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-11-09

14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Kashif Anwar President LCCI

TEXT: It is with great pride and gratitude that Iwelcome you to the annual Lahore Chamber ofCommerce and Industry...
Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

TEXT: It is with great pride and gratitude that I welcome you to the annual Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Achievement Recognition Ceremony 2023, which is being organized at the prestigious President House in Islamabad. This event stands as a symbol of recognition, not just for the exceptional high achievers within our business community, but also for the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship that fuels our nation’s progress.

The primary purpose of this event is to honor those visionary individuals who have left an indelible mark on their respective sectors, contributing significantly to the growth and development of our nation’s economy. These achievers have not only excelled in business but have also embraced a sense of responsibility to society at large.

I wish to express our heartfelt appreciationto the President of Pakistan for his unwaveringpatronage and support for the businesscommunity. His gracious gesture in allowing usto host this event at the historic PresidentHouse in Islamabad is a testament to hiscommitment to fostering an environment wherebusinesses can thrive and flourish.

This catalog, presented to all our esteemedparticipants, encapsulates the stories of theseremarkable achievers, their journey, and theirunwavering dedication. It is a source of inspirationfor the present and a guide for the future.

We extend our sincere thanks to allthose who have made this event possible andto the business community for their tirelessefforts in shaping a brighter, more prosperousfuture for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LCCI Kashif Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Kashif Anwar President LCCI

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories