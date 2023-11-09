BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 8, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Nov-23       6-Nov-23       3-Nov-23       2-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104256       0.103937       0.103985       0.103989
Euro                              0.81153       0.812862        0.81405       0.811426
Japanese yen                     0.005061       0.005058                      0.005057
U.K. pound                       0.933305       0.940266       0.930125       0.928676
U.S. dollar                      0.759433       0.756784       0.760652       0.761116
Algerian dinar                   0.005637       0.005618       0.005617       0.005612
Australian dollar                0.488999       0.492666       0.489327       0.488941
Botswana pula                     0.05635       0.056305       0.056288       0.056094
Brazilian real                   0.156056       0.154468        0.15554
Brunei dollar                    0.561337       0.559876       0.558236       0.557676
Canadian dollar                                 0.553366        0.55591       0.552414
Chilean peso                     0.000863       0.000859       0.000855       0.000846
Czech koruna                      0.03293        0.03322       0.033349       0.032955
Danish krone                     0.108818       0.108982       0.109085       0.108718
Indian rupee                     0.009121       0.009094       0.009135       0.009141
Israeli New Shekel               0.196439       0.195198       0.190735       0.192104
Korean won                       0.000583       0.000571       0.000566       0.000561
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4601        2.45231                       2.46396
Malaysian ringgit                0.162951       0.162174       0.160492       0.160151
Mauritian rupee                  0.017128        0.01702       0.017087
Mexican peso                     0.043372       0.043169       0.043686
New Zealand dollar               0.452204       0.453427       0.447872       0.448335
Norwegian krone                   0.06807        0.06875       0.068676       0.068335
Omani rial                                       1.96823         1.9795
Peruvian sol                                                   0.201594       0.200452
Philippine peso                  0.013604       0.013454        0.01339
Polish zloty                     0.182262       0.182305       0.181726       0.181378
Qatari riyal                     0.208635       0.207908                      0.209098
Russian ruble                    0.008218       0.008176       0.008169
Saudi Arabian riyal                                            0.201809       0.202964
Singapore dollar                 0.561337       0.559876       0.558236       0.557676
South African rand               0.041389       0.041607       0.041251       0.041278
Swedish krona                    0.069499       0.069661       0.068475       0.068327
Swiss franc                      0.842925       0.843636       0.840685       0.841291
Thai baht                        0.021376       0.021358       0.021246       0.021138
Trinidadian dollar               0.112075       0.112454        0.11293
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206789       0.206068                      0.207247
Uruguayan peso                                                 0.018954       0.019102
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

