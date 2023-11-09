WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 8, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Nov-23 6-Nov-23 3-Nov-23 2-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104256 0.103937 0.103985 0.103989 Euro 0.81153 0.812862 0.81405 0.811426 Japanese yen 0.005061 0.005058 0.005057 U.K. pound 0.933305 0.940266 0.930125 0.928676 U.S. dollar 0.759433 0.756784 0.760652 0.761116 Algerian dinar 0.005637 0.005618 0.005617 0.005612 Australian dollar 0.488999 0.492666 0.489327 0.488941 Botswana pula 0.05635 0.056305 0.056288 0.056094 Brazilian real 0.156056 0.154468 0.15554 Brunei dollar 0.561337 0.559876 0.558236 0.557676 Canadian dollar 0.553366 0.55591 0.552414 Chilean peso 0.000863 0.000859 0.000855 0.000846 Czech koruna 0.03293 0.03322 0.033349 0.032955 Danish krone 0.108818 0.108982 0.109085 0.108718 Indian rupee 0.009121 0.009094 0.009135 0.009141 Israeli New Shekel 0.196439 0.195198 0.190735 0.192104 Korean won 0.000583 0.000571 0.000566 0.000561 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4601 2.45231 2.46396 Malaysian ringgit 0.162951 0.162174 0.160492 0.160151 Mauritian rupee 0.017128 0.01702 0.017087 Mexican peso 0.043372 0.043169 0.043686 New Zealand dollar 0.452204 0.453427 0.447872 0.448335 Norwegian krone 0.06807 0.06875 0.068676 0.068335 Omani rial 1.96823 1.9795 Peruvian sol 0.201594 0.200452 Philippine peso 0.013604 0.013454 0.01339 Polish zloty 0.182262 0.182305 0.181726 0.181378 Qatari riyal 0.208635 0.207908 0.209098 Russian ruble 0.008218 0.008176 0.008169 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201809 0.202964 Singapore dollar 0.561337 0.559876 0.558236 0.557676 South African rand 0.041389 0.041607 0.041251 0.041278 Swedish krona 0.069499 0.069661 0.068475 0.068327 Swiss franc 0.842925 0.843636 0.840685 0.841291 Thai baht 0.021376 0.021358 0.021246 0.021138 Trinidadian dollar 0.112075 0.112454 0.11293 U.A.E. dirham 0.206789 0.206068 0.207247 Uruguayan peso 0.018954 0.019102 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

