BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 08, 2023). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 08, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 54,261.43
High: 54,419.65
Low: 53,720.46
Net Change: 525.7
Volume (000): 259,131
Value (000): 15,717,970
Makt Cap (000) 1,790,044,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,328.41
NET CH (+) 222.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,065.99
NET CH (+) 56.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,910.78
NET CH (+) 194.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,358.27
NET CH (+) 191.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,844.76
NET CH (+) 37.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,616.68
NET CH (-) 1.59
------------------------------------
As on: 08-November-2023
====================================
