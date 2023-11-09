KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 54,261.43 High: 54,419.65 Low: 53,720.46 Net Change: 525.7 Volume (000): 259,131 Value (000): 15,717,970 Makt Cap (000) 1,790,044,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,328.41 NET CH (+) 222.62 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,065.99 NET CH (+) 56.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,910.78 NET CH (+) 194.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,358.27 NET CH (+) 191.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,844.76 NET CH (+) 37.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,616.68 NET CH (-) 1.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-November-2023 ====================================

