BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures inch higher in run-up to Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 07:08pm

US stock index futures edged up on Wednesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a conference to gauge his view on interest rates and the state of the economy.

Treasury yields have retreated sharply from their highs amid expectations that the Fed has reached the end of its rate-hike campaign, helping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notch their longest streak of gains in two years on Tuesday.

Markets are now pricing in rate cuts as soon as in May, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, with odds of a cut of at least 25 basis points having risen to nearly 52%, compared with about 41% a week earlier.

Still, cautious comments from several central bank officials over the past few days have kept investors on edge, with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman flagging the possibility of further rate hikes given the strength of the U.S. economy.

All eyes will be on Powell’s opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT) for more clues on how long U.S. monetary policy could stay restrictive.

The Fed Chair is also due to speak at another conference on Thursday.

“One thing I would be interested to see is if he follows suit with a few other Fed speakers and pushes back a little bit against the loosening of financial conditions,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

“I’m of the opinion that the Fed does not cut rates unless the economy slows substantially from here and potentially is already in a recession.”

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 4.556%, coming further off the 5% level breached in October.

Analysts have mixed views about the outlook for equities towards the end of the year, with some cautiously optimistic about the prospects of a rally, while others have highlighted the likelihood of economic growth concerns and tepid earnings forecasts keeping sentiment subdued.

On the earnings front, eBay shed 8.0% premarket as the e-commerce platform forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates.

Under Armour added 1.1% on raising its annual gross margin forecast.

At 8:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.03%.

Among other movers, electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive climbed 6.1% in premarket trading after raising its full-year production forecast, while smaller rival Lucid Group fell 6.5% after trimming its production forecast.

Take-Two Interactive Software rose 10.2% on a report stating its Rockstar Games unit plans to announce the next “Grand Theft Auto” game as early as this week.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems tumbled 13.5% after the embattled aerospace supplier announced new measures to raise capital.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street NASDAQ US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Futures inch higher in run-up to Powell’s speech

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee continues to fall, declines for 13th consecutive session

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

President Alvi conveys PTI’s concerns of political victimisation to PM Kakar

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 525 points

PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

Fawad Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

US lends $553mn for deep-sea terminal in Sri Lanka

PC initiates privatisation process of PECO

Read more stories