Sri Lanka shares end at one-month high as financials, industrials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed at their highest level in a month on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.6% at 10,938.05.

Shares of Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings closed up 0.9% after the United States committed $553 million in financing for the West Container Terminal (WCT).

John Keells Holdings owns 34% of the WCT.

Melstacorp PLC and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.57% and 2.35%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 77.3 million shares from 35.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.82 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.54 million) from 1.93 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 685.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.39 billion rupees, the data showed.