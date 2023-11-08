BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
BIPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
DGKC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.22%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.53%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HBL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.76%)
HUBC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.56%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.38%)
OGDC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
PIOC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.42%)
PPL 81.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.8%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.2%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.83%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.72%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59 (1.08%)
BR30 19,229 Increased By 246.7 (1.3%)
KSE100 54,304 Increased By 568.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 18,207 Increased By 217.3 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain threat adds element of unknown to NZ’s semi-final bid

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 01:02pm

A forecast for rain has added an unknown element to New Zealand’s final World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka in Chennai on Thursday, captain Kane Williamson said.

New Zealand occupy the last semi-final slot available but only by virtue of having a better net run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan, with all three teams tied on eight points after eight games.

“We’ll still have to very much see what the pitch is like. There’s been a lot of weather around and it could look different tomorrow,” said Williamson.

“There’s lots of things that we can’t control and the weather is one of those. There may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus will be on the cricket that we want to play.”

New Zealand, finalists in 2019, won their first four matches in India before losing the next four.

“There were also some really close games and ones that we lost,” Williamson said. “I think if we look at the cricket on a whole, there has been a lot of good cricket.

“The beauty of this type of layout is that you do play everybody, you are challenged by everybody in different ways, so the focus is much more about your own cricket and how you look to try and handle that.”

Don’t count Afghanistan out yet, says coach Trott

New Zealand similarly struggled to make the semis in 2019 but were able to turn things around and reach the final.

“I suppose guys have had some of those experiences, but it’s another game on another day and four years later,” Williamson said.

“So, the focus is here and now and on the conditions, and how we want to adjust.”

Williamson added that pacer Lockie Ferguson’s return after missing two matches due to injury would depend on pitch conditions.

New Zealand Kane Williamson ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Rain threat adds element of unknown to NZ’s semi-final bid

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: Caretaker PM

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pollution forces city-wide closures of businesses, schools in eastern Pakistan

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

Read more stories