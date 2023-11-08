BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

  • US aware of reports of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, says US State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel
BR Web Desk Published 08 Nov, 2023 12:26pm

The United States has said that no equipment was left behind by American forces during the Afghanistan withdrawal that could be utilised by terrorists to target Pakistan.

The statement comes after the Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force on Saturday. The troops also killed nine terrorists.

Later, it was reported that Pakistani security forces had allegedly recovered US-made weapons from terrorists after the airbase attack.

In a presser on Tuesday, US State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel was asked about the reports of American weapons allegedly used in the Mianwali air base attack.

Patel replied that the US was aware of the reports of terrorist attacks in Pakistan and offered its condolences.

“But I want to be very clear about this: There was no equipment left behind by American forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I will also add that while large-scale military grant assistance remains suspended, we have partnered with Pakistan for more than 40 years to support law enforcement, rule of law, counternarcotics efforts, and other areas in the security space, and will continue to value our bilateral relationship.“

Repatriation of Afghan refugees via Chaman border continues

While talking about Pakistan deporting hundred of thousands of Afghan refugees, the US official said that Washington joins partners in urging all states, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in their treatment of refugees and asylum seekers and to respect the principle of non-refoulement.

“We strongly encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with the appropriate international humanitarian organizations.”

Pakistan United States Afghanistan US State Department Terrorist attack

Parvez Nov 08, 2023 12:58pm
Hilarious.....no sensible person believes them any more. Only those who are complicit and have their own self-serving interests involved go along with their narrative.....at the expense of the nation.
