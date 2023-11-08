Stakeholders asked to expedite CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: After the successful third Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum 2023 held in Beijing, the Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, on Tuesday, while reviewing progress over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects directed the relevant stakeholders to expedite the projects.

The minister reviewed the projects during his visit to the CPEC Secretariat where he was given a detailed briefing on the CPEC projects. The meeting was attended by the Planning Ministry secretary, the CPEC project director, and sector specialists of the CPEC Secretariat.

The CPEC project director gave a comprehensive briefing regarding the progress related to the completed projects, the ongoing projects and areas which were highlighted in the BRI Forum.

It is noted that the third BRI forum 2023 was held in Beijing from October 17 to 18, in which, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar represented Pakistan.

The forum focused on research and innovation, communications, science and technology, industry, agriculture, energy, tourism, and other areas.

The second Phase of CPEC has already started as both countries have been celebrating the decade of CPEC.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of new areas which include agriculture, science and technology, and information technology.

The minister further added that CPEC played a vital role in transforming Pakistan’s economic landscape while highlighting the new areas such as agriculture, science and technology and information technology.

The minister said that there is a huge potential in the above areas which need to be explored.

During the meeting, it was further highlighted the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) and the increased investment by Chinese companies in various sectors. This collaboration has not only promoted industrialisation in Pakistan but also created job opportunities and boosted country’s export capacity.

