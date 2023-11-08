Ogra takes action against substandard LPG cylinder manufacturing

ISLAMABAD: In a collaborative effort with the district administration, Ogra’s Enforcement Department recently executed a targeted operation in Gujranwala, successfully uncovering and sealing four illegal LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Facilities.

These unlawful facilities were discovered operating with substandard materials and practices.

Ogra promptly sealed them, and FIRs have been registered against their operators. This action underscores Ogra’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers.

Illegal gas cylinder manufacturing has gained prominence, driven by the high demand for this essential household item, especially in regions with a shortage of piped or natural gas. Ogra is resolute in its mission to eradicate this menace.

