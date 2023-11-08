BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TMCs are ‘more powerful’ than KMC: Murtaza

Published 08 Nov, 2023

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has only 27.4 percent of land control of the entire city, while the Town Municipal Corporations are more powerful than the civic body.

Mayor Karachi has no direct administrative role to play with other administrations in the city affairs and the biggest problem of Karachi is political grudges and the powerful Mafia.

At present, he said Towns in Karachi are more powerful than KMC, as they collect property tax, advertising, parking and trade license fee, etc.

KMC collects Rs 160 million of annual tax, while Town Municipal Corporations are more stable than the KMC. Every individual has interpreted the Article 140-A of the Constitution as per his own calculations.

Green and Red Line projects on University Road and MA Jinnah Road in Karachi are executed under the federal government. Such projects need to be acted upon urgently.

If you try to fix things, the mafia comes in the middle, the problems cannot be solved until things are brought under the rule and law.

Sindh government has no representation in institutions like K-Electric and SSGC.

Karachi collects 60% revenue; he said this while talking to a delegation of police officers consisting of participant of the 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Initial Command Course at his office on Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, DIG Nauman Siddiqui, Course Commander SSP Mubashir and other officers were also present.

Mayor Karachi said that KMC can stand on its feet in one year if the tax networking is improved and unnecessary interference is not done. All over the world municipal bodies are considered the government as these organizations issue even driving license.

