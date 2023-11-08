BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Women-A: Pakistan, West Indies set to play in T20 tri-series today

Muhammad Saleem Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Pakistan Women-A and West Indies Women-A are set to play the final of the T20 tri-series today here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Leading up to the final, the tri-series saw three matches played at the same venue. The three participating teams – Pakistan Women-A, West Indies Women-A and Thailand Women Emerging – played two matches each.

The hosts won both their games, whereas West Indies Women-A defeated Thailand Women Emerging, with the latter losing both their matches.

Pakistan opener Shawaal Zulfiqar has been leading the batting charts having scored an unbeaten half-century (67 not out, 66b, 10x4s) against Thailand Women Emerging in the third match of the series. Sidra Nawaz also scored an undefeated half-century (54 not out, 40b, 7x4s), which came against West Indies Women-A in the first match.

In their two games, West Indies off spinner Shennata Grimmond has taken three wickets at an average of 4.33. Fast bowlers Jannilea Glasgow, Qiana Joseph and Jahzara Claxton have accounted for three wickets each as well. Pakistan skipper Rameen Shamim, fellow off spin bowler Omaima Sohail and pacer Huma Bilal have also claimed three wickets in two games.

Rameen Shamim, Pakistan Women-A captain in an interview said: “We have two consecutive wins under our belt in this T20 tri-series and are banking on the wave of momentum. The girls are really confident and we back ourselves completely to win the final as well.”

West Indies Women-A captain Rashada Williams stated: “Even though we lost to Pakistan earlier in the series, it was a close encounter and we'll be confident to turn it around this time. With the win against Thailand Emerging, we are now looking to capitalize on the winning momentum and clinch the trophy.”

After the completion of the tri-series, Pakistan Women-A will play two T20 matches against Thailand Women Emerging on November 10 and 11 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan Women-A Squad: Rameen Shamim (captain), Amber Kainat, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gull Feroza (wk), Gull Rukh, Huma Bilal, Kaynat Hafeez, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tasmia Rubab.

