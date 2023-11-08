Nano-loan customers: JazzCash introduces free life & health insurance

KARACHI: JazzCash, in partnership with EFU Life Assurance Ltd has introduced free life and health insurance for nano-loan customers.

While speaking at the signing ceremony, Aamir Aftab, Chief Product Officer JazzCash, said, “At JazzCash, our commitment lies in safeguarding the best interests of our customers. Responsible nano-lending should offer immediate financial relief and provide a safety net for the unforeseen challenges life may bring. By introducing free life and health insurance to ReadyCash, we are not just redefining lending; we are protecting dreams, securing futures, and prioritizing our customers’ well-being above all.”

ReadyCash, the go-to solution for instant, short-term loans via the JazzCash App or USSD, simplifies how people manage their financial needs.

With ReadyCash, customers can avail short-term loans for a maximum period of eight weeks. The loan is easily manageable and comes with a low, non-compounding weekly fee, which remains unchanged throughout the 8-week period. Once the loan reaches the 8-week mark, the payable amount remains constant and unchanged. This means that customers must pay back the same amount regardless of how much time has passed. Through ReadyCash, customers can confidently enjoy the benefits of a short-term loan without worrying about escalating costs.

