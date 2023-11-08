Upcoming general elections: IK demands level playing field for all political parties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded a level playing field for all political parties in upcoming general elections, saying any attempt to keep a political party out of elections would make the whole election controversial.

Talking to journalists after meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, counsel for PTI chief, quoted the former prime minister that “Nawaz Sharif is making efforts to keep PTI out of the upcoming general elections.”

He said that the ex-prime minister wants there should be a level playing field for the political parties and any attempt by any political party either by Nawaz Sharif or anyone else would make the elections controversial.

He quoted the ex-prime minister as saying that legitimacy of any election if there is no transparency, would leave the PTI with no option but to fight as it is through only free and fair elections the country can be steered from the current political and economic crises.

To a question, he said that the former prime minister is in good health, and the thing which matters the most is the health of Imran Khan, as he is fighting for a cause which is “real independence,” without which there is no future of the country.

