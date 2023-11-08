KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 07, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 53,735.73 High: 54,312.9 Low: 53,711.47 Net Change: 124.64 Volume (000): 246,165 Value (000): 13,278,747 Makt Cap (000) 1,772,856,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,105.79 NET CH (-) 102.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,009.14 NET CH (+) 68.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,716.45 NET CH (-) 39.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,167.20 NET CH (-) 29.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,807.17 NET CH (-) 33.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,618.27 NET CH (+) 10.88 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-November-2023 ====================================

