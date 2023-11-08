Markets Print 2023-11-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 07, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 53,735.73
High: 54,312.9
Low: 53,711.47
Net Change: 124.64
Volume (000): 246,165
Value (000): 13,278,747
Makt Cap (000) 1,772,856,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,105.79
NET CH (-) 102.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,009.14
NET CH (+) 68.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,716.45
NET CH (-) 39.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,167.20
NET CH (-) 29.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,807.17
NET CH (-) 33.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,618.27
NET CH (+) 10.88
------------------------------------
As on: 07-November-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments