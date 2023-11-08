BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 07, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 53,735.73
High:                       54,312.9
Low:                       53,711.47
Net Change:                   124.64
Volume (000):                246,165
Value (000):              13,278,747
Makt Cap (000)         1,772,856,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,105.79
NET CH                    (-) 102.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,009.14
NET CH                     (+) 68.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,716.45
NET CH                     (-) 39.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,167.20
NET CH                     (-) 29.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,807.17
NET CH                     (-) 33.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,618.27
NET CH                     (+) 10.88
------------------------------------
As on:              07-November-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

