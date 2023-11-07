BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.74% at 10,871.81
Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.74% at 10,871.81.

LOLC Finance PLC and Browns Investments PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 8.7% and 5.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 35.3 million shares from 15.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.93 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.89 million) from 780.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 751.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.48 billion rupees, the data showed.

