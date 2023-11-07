Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.74% at 10,871.81.

LOLC Finance PLC and Browns Investments PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 8.7% and 5.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 35.3 million shares from 15.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.93 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.89 million) from 780.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 751.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.48 billion rupees, the data showed.