Elections to be held on February 11, ECP informs SC

  • ECP counsel says that the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2023 Updated November 2, 2023 01:37pm

The lawyer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday that elections will be held on February 11.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, is hearing petitions filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and others seeking directives to hold general elections within 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution.

ECP’s counsel, Sajeel Swati said that the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29.

During the last hearing, the SC had issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government for their input on polls within 90 days.

Background

The ECP had earlier set the date for elections in Punjab on April 30, but then postponed them to October 8 — in Punjab as well as KPK.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a plea in the top court against this decision.

On April 4, the SC had ordered the government and the ECP to hold elections for Punjab assembly on May 14 but both institutions said this would not be possible due to shortage of resources, including funds and manpower.

On September 21, the ECP announced that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024. However, it did not issue a specific date.

The commission also published the preliminary constituency lists.

According to the ECP, objections to the preliminary constituency lists will be entertained until October 26, with hearings on these objections slated to run until November 25.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled for release by November 30, and within 54 days following this publication, the election commission has outlined the election timetable.

Comments

Anila Qadri Nov 02, 2023 02:20pm
What a constitution less country. Even the ECP is telling kangroo courts that elections would not be held in 90 days limit. What a joke and who would invest here.
Parvez Nov 02, 2023 02:49pm
Will the SC ask if this date is in accordance with the Constitutional requirements.....and if not will the SC hold those who have violated the Constitution responsible.
