BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.22%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.88%)
DGKC 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.39%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.41%)
HBL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
HUBC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.33%)
OGDC 101.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.43%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 106.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.06%)
PPL 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.35%)
PRL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.91%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.01%)
TRG 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.14%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,472 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 19,014 Decreased By -105.7 (-0.55%)
KSE100 53,754 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,991 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2023 02:00pm

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is to set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, official media said after the number of people killed in Israeli bombardments passed 10,000.

Five aircraft flew out of Abu Dhabi for Arish in northern Egypt carrying equipment and supplies for the 150-bed facility, WAM news agency said late Monday.

An official contacted by AFP said there was no immediate information on how the equipment will be transferred to Gaza, where there is only operational border point, the Rafah crossing near Arish.

The hospital’s facilities will include anaesthetics and surgery, gynaecology and intensive care units “catering to both children and adults”, WAM said.

Some 4,000 children are among the 10,000 who have died in the bombings so far, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday.

The ongoing war erupted when Hamas crossed from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

In retaliation, Israel has unleashed relentless strikes and sent in ground troops with the aim of crushing the Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

The United Arab Emirates, a wealthy Gulf monarchy, broke with Arab tradition to establish ties with Israel in the 2020 Abraham Accords agreements.

It has previously announced plans to bring about 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip for treatment at UAE hospitals.

United Arab Emirates MENA Abu Dhabi Gaza Israeli bombardments ceasefire in Gaza Gaza hospitals Rafah border crossing Palestinian children UAE field hospital

Comments

1000 characters

UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

After hitting new highs, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

India’s top court tells states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Bus torched as Bangladesh set to declare new minimum wage

Centre doubts ability of provinces to run Discos credibly

Read more stories