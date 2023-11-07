New Zealand name five spin bowlers for Bangladesh Tests

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Tuesday selected five spin bowlers to tackle the turning wickets expected in Bangladesh for the two-Test cricket series later this month following the 50-overs World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returns to the Black Caps’ Test squad for the first time since 2021 to join Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as the main spin bowlers.

New Zealand’s options with the turning ball are boosted by all-rounders Rachin Ravindra, who has hit three centuries at the ODI World Cup, and Glenn Phillips.

Seamer Kyle Jamieson returns after back surgery to form a three-man pace attack with captain Tim Southee and Matt Henry, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

“We’ve selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh,” said New Zealand selector Sam Wells.

“With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series.”

Pace bowler Trent Boult has been left out after making himself unavailable for the tour of Bangladesh.

The first Test starts in Sylhet on November 28 with the second beginning eight days later in Dhaka.