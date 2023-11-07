BAFL 40.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.82%)
DGKC 60.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
FABL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.97%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.14%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.71%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
OGDC 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.99%)
PIOC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.6%)
PPL 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.23%)
PRL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
TPLP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.16%)
TRG 73.11 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,960 Decreased By -159.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 53,761 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,994 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.02%)
New Zealand name five spin bowlers for Bangladesh Tests

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2023 12:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Tuesday selected five spin bowlers to tackle the turning wickets expected in Bangladesh for the two-Test cricket series later this month following the 50-overs World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returns to the Black Caps’ Test squad for the first time since 2021 to join Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as the main spin bowlers.

New Zealand’s options with the turning ball are boosted by all-rounders Rachin Ravindra, who has hit three centuries at the ODI World Cup, and Glenn Phillips.

Seamer Kyle Jamieson returns after back surgery to form a three-man pace attack with captain Tim Southee and Matt Henry, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

“We’ve selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh,” said New Zealand selector Sam Wells.

New Zealand’s injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

“With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series.”

Pace bowler Trent Boult has been left out after making himself unavailable for the tour of Bangladesh.

The first Test starts in Sylhet on November 28 with the second beginning eight days later in Dhaka.

