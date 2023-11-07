BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.22%)
DGKC 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.67%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.72%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 102.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.87%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.64%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.78%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.8%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.7%)
UNITY 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 36.8 (0.67%)
BR30 19,248 Increased By 128 (0.67%)
KSE100 54,277 Increased By 416.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,168 Increased By 170.2 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flat ahead of states’ debt auction; US peers eyed

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 10:53am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were steady in early trade on Tuesday as market participants turned their focus to demand at a states’ debt auction later in the day for further cues.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.3075% as of 10:05 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.3074%.

“States are borrowing more than their scheduled quantum at auction today and overall trading volume is also low, so yields movement will largely remain rangebound,” said a trader with a state-run bank.

Later in the day, 13 states will raise 257.50 billion rupees ($3.09 billion) through sale of bonds, and the quantum is higher than the scheduled 216 billion rupees.

Local bond yields opened marginally higher tracking US yields, which rose on Monday as investors grew cautious about large auctions that could determine whether there is enough demand for US government debt to push rates lower again.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose above 4.65% on Monday, after briefly falling to below 4.50% on Friday on softer October job growth data.

“While comments from officials of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) have been diverse, other factors like lower Treasury borrowing calendar for Q4 and softening labour market indicators contributed to the subsequent decline in yields,” SBI Capital Markets said in a note.

India bond yields seen lower, tracking fall in US peers

Consequently, the likelihood of further interest rate hikes has diminished, with any prospective rate cuts not expected until well into the June 2024, it added. Market participants also continue to await the sale of bonds from the Reserve Bank of India.

A continuous sale of bonds from the central bank in the secondary market has further led to uncertainty over the timing of the first auction via open market operation.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields flat ahead of states’ debt auction; US peers eyed

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 54,000 as buying spree continues

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Read more stories