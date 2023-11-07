BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
IBO in Tirah: Army officer among four martyred, 3 terrorists killed: ISPR

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Army officer among four embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber District, in which three terrorists were killed and three others were injured.

According to a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber District on the reported presence of terrorists on Monday.

During the operation, the security forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which three terrorists were killed, while three terrorists got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave sons of soil; Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, 43, resident of Islamabad; Naik Khushdil Khan, 31, resident of District Lakki Marwat; Naik Rafique Khan, 27, resident of District Charsadda and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir, 33, resident of District Murree, having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. The ISPR further stated that the sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ISPR terrorists killed IBO Army officer martyred

