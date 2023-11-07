BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-07

15 bills referred to Senate bodies, five deferred, one rejected

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 21 new private bills were put before the upper house of the Parliament on Monday, of which, 15 were referred to the relevant standing committees, five were deferred and one bill was rejected.

In the Senate session presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, only one bill; Pakistan Future Council Bill 2023, moved by Sania Nishtar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was handed rejection by the house by majority vote.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Nishtar said the country needed a body for oversight over the functioning of government entities. She said the developed countries had such councils while there was a need to establish a council in Pakistan. “The Pakistan Future Council Bill 2023 aims at serving this purpose,” she said.

The government side did not oppose the bill after which Sanjrani allowed the PTI senator to present the bill. After been presented, the bill was opposed by several senators. The chair put up the bill for voice vote, in which, the bill was rejected with 25 votes against it and 16 in its favour.

Senators including Mushahid Hussain Sayed from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Abdul Ghafoor Haideri from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) and Sherry Rehman from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were of the view that in the presence of the different committees of the Parliament including standing committees of Senate and National Assembly, and other special committees, the creation of any other body was not required. The creation of a council for oversight would undermine parliamentary oversight, they said.

Meanwhile, the 15 bills that were referred to the relevant standing committees, were: The Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill 2023, Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2023, Cutting of Trees (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill 2023, Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill 2023, Injured Persons (Medical Aid) (Amendment) Bill 2023, Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation (Amendment) Bill 2023, Islamabad Capital Territory Protection of Breast-Feeding and Child Nutrition Bill 2023, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2023, National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023, National Security Council (Amendment) Bill 2023, Pakistan Ehsaas Targeted Subsidies (Riayat) Programme Bill 2023, Pakistan Emergency Treatment Coverage Programme Bill 2023, Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2023, Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The five deferred bills were: Factories (Amendment) Bill 2023, Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill 2023, Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorised Use) (Amendment) Bill 2023, Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2023. The house was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani parliament Pakistan Future Council Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

15 bills referred to Senate bodies, five deferred, one rejected

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Import of urea exempted from PPRA Rules

WHO, Pakistan sign MoU on health sector

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

Tax experts explain how FBR implements orders issued by courts

Land for housing society: MDA tells SC it has no objection to amounts deposited by BTLK with Sindh govt

Sindh CM urges PM to remove impediments to 5 major projects

Read more stories