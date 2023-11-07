BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Iftikhar Gillani joins IPP

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: Chairman of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Khan Tareen and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan visited Uch Sharif, on Monday and held a meeting with former MPA Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan Gillani at his residence.

In this meeting Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan Gillani announced to quit PTI and join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hasan Gillani on joining IPP. Senior leader IPP Aoun Chaudhry was also present.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that incident of 9 May was very sad however all parties should participate in the general elections.

He added that he was wrongfully disqualified in the Panama case but now due to the 5-year term, his disqualification along with Nawaz Sharif has also been ended up. Central President Abdul Aleem Khan said that the general elections should be held on February 8 at the announced time.

He indicated that the biggest problem of the country at this time is the issue of economy for which long-term policy should be made. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that we will serve the public from the platform of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party and will give more surprises in the coming days by joining senior leaders of other parties.

