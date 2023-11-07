BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Nov 07, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-11-07

CS inaugurates rescue services centres

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday visited Gujranwala and Gujarat and inaugurated the newly-established rescue services stations at Lalamusa and Dinga. He also inspected the Punjab government’s flagship project Motorway Link in Gujranwala and reviewed the construction work of 15.2 km-long dual carriageway that would link Gujranwala to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Secretary said emergency services are being improved across the Punjab and rescue stations are being equipped with modern machinery. He said rescue stations have been provided with modern gadgets, ambulances and motorcycles for better service delivery.

Officials briefed the Chief Secretary that the Rescue Station Lalamusa has been constructed at a cost Rs19.451 million while Rescue Station Dinga is established at a cost of Rs19.318 million.

Earlier, during the inspection of Gujranwala Motorway Link, the Chief Secretary directed the authorities to speed up the work on the project and ensure quality in the construction work. He said that the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline and additional resources should be utilized accordingly. He said that the completion of the project would lead to substantial savings in terms of fuel and time.

Project Director Col Imran briefed the Chief Secretary about the project. He told that about 85 percent of the earth work of the 15.2km long link road has been completed. “After the completion of the project, the journey from Gujranwala to Lahore would be reduced up to 45 minutes,” he said.

He further briefed that this two-lane carpeted road would provide easy access to the motorway. He said six bridges, 22 boxes, 23 pipe culverts, five animal crossings and five subways are also being constructed on the road from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu interchange. Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Zahid Akhtar Zaman rescue services centres

