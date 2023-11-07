WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 6, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Nov-23 2-Nov-23 1-Nov-23 31-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103985 0.103989 0.104364 0.103981
Euro 0.81405 0.811426 0.804906 0.808059
Japanese yen 0.005054 0.005057 0.005049 0.005092
U.K. pound 0.930125 0.928676 0.926325 0.926654
U.S. dollar 0.760652 0.761116 0.763885 0.760956
Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005612 0.005607
Australian dollar 0.489327 0.488941 0.483692 0.482903
Botswana pula 0.056288 0.056094 0.055993 0.05555
Brazilian real 0.15554 0.152205 0.150479
Brunei dollar 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702
Canadian dollar 0.55591 0.552414 0.550548 0.548595
Chilean peso 0.000855 0.000846 0.000836
Czech koruna 0.033349 0.032955 0.032585 0.032892
Danish krone 0.109085 0.108718 0.107832 0.10825
Indian rupee 0.009135 0.009141 0.009172 0.009139
Israeli New Shekel 0.190735 0.192104 0.189597
Korean won 0.000566 0.000561 0.000566 0.000563
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46396 2.47212 2.46384
Malaysian ringgit 0.160492 0.160151 0.160026 0.159663
Mauritian rupee 0.017087 0.017133
Mexican peso 0.043686 0.042603 0.042189
New Zealand dollar 0.447872 0.448335 0.443015 0.444246
Norwegian krone 0.068676 0.068335 0.068236 0.068056
Omani rial 1.9795 1.9867 1.97908
Peruvian sol 0.200452 0.198579
Philippine peso 0.01339 0.013373
Polish zloty 0.181726 0.181378 0.182553
Qatari riyal 0.209098 0.209859 0.209054
Russian ruble 0.008176 0.008169 0.008189 0.008269
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202964 0.203703 0.202922
Singapore dollar 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702
South African rand 0.041251 0.041278 0.040781 0.040473
Swedish krona 0.068475 0.068327 0.068329 0.068426
Swiss franc 0.840685 0.841291 0.840173 0.843165
Thai baht 0.021246 0.021138 0.02107 0.021128
Trinidadian dollar 0.112454 0.11293 0.11358 0.112798
U.A.E. dirham 0.207247 0.208001 0.207204
Uruguayan peso 0.019102 0.019088 0.019036
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments