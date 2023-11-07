WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 6, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Nov-23 2-Nov-23 1-Nov-23 31-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103985 0.103989 0.104364 0.103981 Euro 0.81405 0.811426 0.804906 0.808059 Japanese yen 0.005054 0.005057 0.005049 0.005092 U.K. pound 0.930125 0.928676 0.926325 0.926654 U.S. dollar 0.760652 0.761116 0.763885 0.760956 Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005612 0.005607 Australian dollar 0.489327 0.488941 0.483692 0.482903 Botswana pula 0.056288 0.056094 0.055993 0.05555 Brazilian real 0.15554 0.152205 0.150479 Brunei dollar 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702 Canadian dollar 0.55591 0.552414 0.550548 0.548595 Chilean peso 0.000855 0.000846 0.000836 Czech koruna 0.033349 0.032955 0.032585 0.032892 Danish krone 0.109085 0.108718 0.107832 0.10825 Indian rupee 0.009135 0.009141 0.009172 0.009139 Israeli New Shekel 0.190735 0.192104 0.189597 Korean won 0.000566 0.000561 0.000566 0.000563 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46396 2.47212 2.46384 Malaysian ringgit 0.160492 0.160151 0.160026 0.159663 Mauritian rupee 0.017087 0.017133 Mexican peso 0.043686 0.042603 0.042189 New Zealand dollar 0.447872 0.448335 0.443015 0.444246 Norwegian krone 0.068676 0.068335 0.068236 0.068056 Omani rial 1.9795 1.9867 1.97908 Peruvian sol 0.200452 0.198579 Philippine peso 0.01339 0.013373 Polish zloty 0.181726 0.181378 0.182553 Qatari riyal 0.209098 0.209859 0.209054 Russian ruble 0.008176 0.008169 0.008189 0.008269 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202964 0.203703 0.202922 Singapore dollar 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702 South African rand 0.041251 0.041278 0.040781 0.040473 Swedish krona 0.068475 0.068327 0.068329 0.068426 Swiss franc 0.840685 0.841291 0.840173 0.843165 Thai baht 0.021246 0.021138 0.02107 0.021128 Trinidadian dollar 0.112454 0.11293 0.11358 0.112798 U.A.E. dirham 0.207247 0.208001 0.207204 Uruguayan peso 0.019102 0.019088 0.019036 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

