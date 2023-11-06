BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
Iqbal Day: SBP to remain closed on Thursday

BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2023 03:51pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Thursday, November 09, 2023 being a public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Thursday, November 09, 2023,” read a notice issued by the central bank on Monday.

The federal government on Friday officially declared a public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day, which falls on November 9, marking the 146th birthday of the national poet and philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, all educational institutions, government offices, and private offices across the country will be closed on Thursday, November 9.

The Sindh government has also declared a public holiday on November 09 on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government on Monday, the public holiday will be observed across the province for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except the essential services.

Last year, the government reinstated the public holiday for November 9 after a lapse of several years.

Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, Allama Iqbal was a distinguished figure representing the subcontinent and played a pivotal role in the Pakistan movement.

