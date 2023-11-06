BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
Health ministry says over 200 dead in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza

AFP Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 02:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA STRIP: Intense Israeli strikes killed more than 200 people overnight in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory said Monday.

“More than 200 martyrs were reported in the overnight massacres,” the ministry said in a statement, adding the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Israel began pounding Gaza with what it called “significant” strikes on Monday as soldiers battled Hamas in the territory, ignoring ceasefire calls by UN aid agencies who condemned surging civilian deaths in the month-long conflict.

Israeli forces have stepped up their aggression in Gaza as part of the military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Israel army says ‘coordinated’ with Jordan to drop medical aid into Gaza

Israel has since relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, around two-thirds of them women and children.

Parvez Nov 06, 2023 01:47pm
.... and the Arab world is fully complicit in this by their shameless silence.
