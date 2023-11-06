BAFL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
BIPL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
BOP 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.55%)
DGKC 60.02 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.56%)
FABL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.13%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.17%)
HUBC 103.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.45%)
MLCF 36.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.39%)
OGDC 101.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
PAEL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (9.69%)
PIOC 108.25 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.61%)
PPL 81.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 53.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.28%)
SSGC 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.33%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.67%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,466 Increased By 44.2 (0.81%)
BR30 19,000 Increased By 142.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 53,518 Increased By 394.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,890 Increased By 86.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia’s Q3 GDP weakest in 2 years

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 10:50am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to its weakest pace in two years, official data showed on Monday, amid shrinking exports due to falling commodity prices and weakening global trade.

Gross domestic product grew 4.94% annually in the July-September quarter, compared with a growth rate of 5.05% predicted by economists surveyed by Reuters. Growth was 5.17% in the second quarter.

On a non-seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product expanded 1.60% in the July-September period.

The Reuters survey had expected a 1.71% expansion in that period compared with the previous three months.

The government had expected an annual expansion of 5.1% in the third quarter, and full-year growth of the same figure, predicting that some of the decline in exports will be offset by rising spending related to campaigning for the Feb. 14, 2024 general elections.

In addition to falling exports, the central bank’s resumption of monetary tightening in October is further hurting growth outlook in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Indonesia president breaks ground on airport in new capital

Bank Indonesia unexpectedly raised interest rates last month to defend the rupiah, which has been facing pressures amid uncertainties related to US monetary tightening and the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.

Last year, the resource-rich economy grew 5.3%, a nine-year high, riding on a global commodity boom.

indonesia GDP growth

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia’s Q3 GDP weakest in 2 years

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories