BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
BIPL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.75%)
BOP 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.13%)
DGKC 59.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.18%)
FABL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.85%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.17%)
HUBC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.29%)
MLCF 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
OGDC 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
PAEL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (9.48%)
PIOC 108.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.46%)
PPL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
PRL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
SSGC 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
TRG 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.19%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,466 Increased By 44.5 (0.82%)
BR30 18,996 Increased By 139.2 (0.74%)
KSE100 53,521 Increased By 398.3 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,892 Increased By 88.3 (0.5%)
Barclays sees Fed raising rate in January instead of December

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 10:41am

Barclays said it now expects the US Federal Reserve to deliver a 25 basis point interest rate increase in January instead of an earlier expectation for a December hike.

The brokerage cited softer-than-expected October employment data and dovish Fed commentary for the forecast push to next year.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% last month, the highest level since January 2022, from 3.8% in September.

Barclays to lay off dozens of US consumer bank employees

“We continue to think the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) will need to proceed with additional tightening and will have to maintain a higher rate path than expected by the market, with no rate cut prior to September 2024,” economists at Barclays said in a note dated Nov. 3.

