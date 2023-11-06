Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested’ in Islamabad: wife

Khalid Magsi replaces Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as BAP’s president

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

