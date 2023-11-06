BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 4 and November 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2023 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

Read here for details.

  • Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

Read here for details.

  • Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested’ in Islamabad: wife

Read here for details.

  • Khalid Magsi replaces Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as BAP’s president

Read here for details.

  • Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Read here for details.

  • $3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Read here for details.

  • Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Read here for details.

  • $26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Read here for details.

