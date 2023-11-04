BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

  • He was arrested after he was nominated in the Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi corruption case
BR Web Desk Published 04 Nov, 2023 02:00pm

Former Speaker National Assembly and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser was sent on Saturday on judicial remand.

The Islamabad police brought Qaiser before Judicial Magistrate Qudratullah, seeking judicial remand.

As per reports, the PTI leader was arrested after he was nominated in the Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi corruption case.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court placed the former speaker under judicial remand.

The PTI leader was arrested on Friday from his residence in Islamabad.

Qaiser’s brother said in a video statement that police and men dressed in plain clothes “took him [Qaiser] in custody from his residence in Islamabad.”’

