Nawabzada Khalid Magsi has been elected as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) after former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was removed from the post on Saturday.

The development comes during the general council meeting of the party where Magsi and Abdul Karim Agha filed nomination papers for the slot.

Magsi was elected unopposed after Agha gave up his nomination for the top slot in the party.