$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Zaheer Abbasi Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has said that it approved 21 development projects costing US$3 billion for flood-affected areas after securing maximum pledges committed in Geneva for 2022 flood.

The Ministry of Planning and Development has stated that since the launch of Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF) framework, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) successfully approved 21 development projects worth $3billion for flood-affected areas.

The Ministry added that in January this year, Pakistan was made commitments of $ 10 billion from donors during the International Conference on “Climate Resilient Pakistan”, jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UN in Geneva.

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

While making concerted efforts to implement the 4RF framework, the CWDP successfully approved 21 development projects which include Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) on Farm Water Management component worth $475million, Access to Clean Energy worth $47mm, DRR project for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction worth $31.28 million; Emergency Flood Assistance Project worth $8 million; Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood worth $400 million; Sindh irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project worth$ 8.30 million; Competitive & Livable City of Karachi worth $27 million; Sindh Flood Housing Reconstruction worth $500 million; Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project Sindh worth $500 million; Sindh Water & Agriculture Transformation Project worth $98 million; KP Rural Accessibility Project worth $300 million; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture worth $11.70 million; KP Integrated Tourism Development worth $2 million; KP Human Capital Investment worth $25 million; Pakistan Hydromet and Climate Services Project worth $150 million; Crisis Resilience Institutions for Social protection (CRISP) program worth $73.14 million; Pandemic Response Effectiveness Program worth $2 million; Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth worth $2.80 million; Sindh Integrated Health and Women Empowerment worth $50 million; Polio Eradication Program worth $100 million and KP Food Security Support Project worth $100 million.

After the approval of CDWP and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, these projects are being successfully executed by the respective provinces which include Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan funded by World Bank, Asian Development Bank ADB and Islamic Development Bank. Sindh and Balochistan were the most affected provinces in the flood of 2022.

On the other hand, the Federal Steering Committee (FSC) established to implement the projects has been actively working and three meetings of FSC were held for implementation of development projects in the flood–affected areas. The committee regularly asked the provinces about the implementation status of their respective projects.

Similarly, the first-ever exclusive Dashboard for 4RF to be operationalized by November 10 at the Planning Ministry to ensure real-time monitoring and provide information to the public as well development partners about the execution of development projects in the flood-affected areas.

Pakistan has been witnessing challenging impacts of climate change-ranging from devastating floods to prolonged droughts, from heat waves to melting glaciers. These changes pose immense threats to the country’s environment, economy, and the well-being of the people. Pakistan’s carbon emission is less than one per cent; however, it is among the countries that are most vulnerable to climatic disasters.

