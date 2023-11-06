BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-06

PKR endures more losses

Recorder Review Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

KARACHI: The rupee endured more losses against the US dollar during the previous week as it closed 1.33% or Rs3.74 lower in the inter-bank market.

It was the third consecutive week that the local currency witnessed a fall, cumulatively down by Rs6.69 or 2.4%.

Earlier, the local currency maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions - one of the longest appreciation runs as it cumulatively gained 10.93% since hitting a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5.

The unprecedented increase had largely come on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on exchange companies.

In a related development, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) began crucial discussions on the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA) amid the government’s claim that all targets have already been met.

In a meeting with IMF mission, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the IMF to ensure the successful completion of the SBA and achieve the country’s economic objectives.

External financing needs may come under sharp focus during this review, as the budgeted $4.5 billion loans from foreign commercial banks and $1.5 billion through the issuance of Eurobonds for the current fiscal year have yet to materialise.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slightly increased by $14 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.5 billion as of October 27.

On the other hand, SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in line with the wider market consensus, kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%. In the open market, the PKR lost 3.50 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 282.00 and 285.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 5.00 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 299.00 and 302.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1.00 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 79.50 and 80.20, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1.00 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 75.80 and 76.50, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 284.30

Offer Close Rs. 284.50

Bid Open Rs. 280.55

Offer Open Rs. 280.75

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.00

Offer Close Rs. 285.00

Bid Open Rs. 278.50

Offer Open Rs. 281.50

=========================================

US dollar USD PKR Pakistan Rupee

