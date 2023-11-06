Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

WASHINGTON: Exactly one year out from the US presidential election, incumbent Joe Biden finds himself trailing likely challenger Donald Trump by wide margins in several key states, according to a new poll out Sunday.

In five crucial states that helped Biden defeat Trump in the 2020 election, the president is polling behind by up to 10 percentage points, according to the survey from the New York Times and Sienna College.

Biden 2024 campaign, allies raise $71m in latest quarterly haul

More than 70 percent of respondents to the poll, which was taken between October 22 and November 3, said 80-year-old Biden is too old to be president, while only 19 percent said 77-year-old Trump is too old. Respondents also said they preferred Trump on the economy, immigration, and the Israel-Hamas war.