Workshop on ‘treasury and risk management’ held

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organised a three-day workshop on “Treasury and Risk Management” in collaboration with the Department of Business Administration and the Department of Mathematics & Science.

The former Deputy Director of, the State Bank of Pakistan and Manager of Training NIBAF, M Rashid Iqbal, was the trainer.

Addressing the workshop, Rashid Iqbal said that the event was designed to magnify students’ understanding of treasury management concepts and introduce advanced topics such as Asset Liability Management and Financial Derivatives, focusing on the organization of an integrated risk management and control function.

The purpose of the workshop was to make students familiar with the structure and operations of equity and bond markets including analysis of treasury functions related to the balance sheet and liquidity management.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that it is observed that most of the students after acquiring the BBA or bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance focus only on bank jobs.

They remain unaware of other segments of financial markets and other treasuries. Dean of, the Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences, as well as, the Dean of the faculty of Business Management and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif said that treasury professionals play an essential part in successful risk management as they assess how the business manages financial resources and advise other departments on managing financial risks.

Chairman of, the Department of Business Administration, Dr Ammad ul Haq underscored that the workshop would empower our students with the necessary skills and confidence to succeed in their practical life.

Earlier, in a welcome note, shedding light on the importance of the training for the benefit of faculty and students, the Chairperson Department of Mathematics & Sciences Dr Asma Zafar, said that the training tends to provide an excellent opportunity for the faculty and staff to enhance their knowledge and skills. Fouzia Iqbal of the Mathematic Department organised the program in an orderly manner.

The event was concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participants of the workshop.

