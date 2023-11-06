LG by-polls: PPP’s Wahab secures decisive victory

KARACHI: In the aftermath of a peaceful polling process on Sunday, the local government by-elections in 16 districts of Sindh saw Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate, Murtaza Wahab from Karachi, clinch a substantial victory.

Wahab garnered a total of 3,976 votes from his Union Council, while his competitor, Noor Islam of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), trailed behind with 1,566 votes.

In Khairpur, PPP candidates are leading most of the constituencies while in 4 constituencies.

Counting of votes has started in all 16 districts of Sindh including five districts of Karachi after closing of polling process at 5.00 pm sharp.

To observe the transparency and law and order on the polling day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a control room in Karachi.

Sunday morning, the polling started at sharp 8.00 am and continued until 5.00 pm without any break.

At least 121 polling stations have been set up in the metropolis for the purpose.

The polling was held for 10 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen, including ward members.

People voted for seats of chairmen in District South, Malir and Keamari of the provincial capital.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Obaidullah Shah Noorul Islam were facing each other in UC-13 Saddar Town.

Extremely tough competition is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ramzan Mazari and Sindh United Party’s (SUP) Allah Dino Kalwar in Union Council (UC) Masowala of district Kashmore.

Total number of voters in the constituency are 13, 184, of whom 6, 249 were females. Out of 10 polling stations set up in the constituency, six are for both males and females, two exclusively for men while two others were exclusively for women. Contingents of police personnel are providing security at these stations.

The seat had fallen vacant on account of the resignation of Sardar Daud Jan Mazari.

Tough competition is expected between PPP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidates for the seat of councillor in Shikarpur. As many as 2,225 people will cast their votes in Union Council 7’s Ward-III.

Several polling stations were declared extremely sensitive.

A control room has been set up inside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office to ensure that no untoward incident take place.

JUI-F’s Barkat Bhutto and the PPP’s Bashir Bhutto are vying for the seat of general councillor in Ward-II of the UC Qadirpur in Ghotki.

Three polling stations have been set up in the area while the total number of voters are 3, 500.

As many as 12 local bodies’ (LB) seats were initially up for grabs in Sukkur division.

However, candidates on six seats were elected unopposed, while voting is underway for the remaining six seats. Of those who were elected unopposed, five belonged to the PPP while one was an independent candidate.

PPP, JI and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidates are competing for two municipal committees (MC), one town committee and a district council seat in Khairpur. Tough contest is likely between PPP’s Noman Raza and GDA’s Asif Raza for a MC seat.