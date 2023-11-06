BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-06

Conservation of water: SCCI, WWF agree to launch joint ventures

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF) have agreed to launch joint ventures for conservation and water and prevention of its wastage.

This was agreed during a meeting between president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF) Regional Head Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ Senior Manager Conservation & NBS Muhammad Waseem here at the Chamber House.

The chamber’s Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and others also present.

On the occasion, officials of the WWF apprised the meeting about various ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlighted key-initiatives and interventions in various sectors, mainly agriculture, forestry, wildlife, climate change and oceans etc.

The officials urged the SCCI to work with WWF for conservation of water and its utilization in an efficient manner on which the president of the chamber fully agreed and identified a number of sectors for launching joint ventures by both institutions.

Fuad Ishaq in his remarks during the meeting stressed the need for adopting an effective strategy for preservation of water, which is draining from industries.

The SCCI chief said he had given viable proposals to the government and relevant institutions for prevention of water wastage and conservation.

Fuad Ishaq said If the proposals were implemented then the unlimited/ unnecessary consumption of water will be prevented while the environment will become clean by plantation and erecting green belt by using water, besides, environmental challenges/ issues would also be addressed and prevent from serious damages as well.

The SCCI chief gave suggestions jointly initiating plantation, and joint ventures in dates, olive and other key-sectors on which members of the WWF delegation agreed and expressed willingness to hold meetings and collaboration among both institutions on a regular basis.

Fuad Ishaq assured the WWF delegation of holding joint awareness sessions to highlight significance of water, proper utilization and prevention of wastage of water and other key-initiatives and interventions in various important sectors.

