BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-06

PHA’s tent pegging championship concludes

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: The two-day tent pegging championship organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore at the Fortress Stadium concluded on Sunday.

More than 390 riders, including a group of female participants, representing 93 tent pegging clubs from across the country, took part in this event. This competition, known as the “Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship,” was conducted in conjunction with the ongoing “Lahore Lahore Aey” festival.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, Caretaker Minister for Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, at the venue.

During the closing ceremony, Nasir presented prizes to the winning teams and individuals.

“Tent pegging is a traditional sport and the fearless competitors challenged each other with great skill,” Wattoo said. He was of the view that sports activities leave a positive impact on society. “PHA is committed to expanding opportunities for sports and recreational activities for the residents of Lahore,” he added.

Thanking Wattoo, Ahmed Khan Niazi, a tent pegging club leader, said: “Our club members displayed exceptional prowess, and it was an honor to represent our club on such a prestigious platform.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore PHA tent pegging PHA tent pegging championship traditional sport

Comments

1000 characters

PHA’s tent pegging championship concludes

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fawad sent to police remand for two days

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories