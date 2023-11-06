Magsi elected BAP president

QUETTA: Khalid Magsi has been elected as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Sunday. The development comes during the general council meeting of the party where Magsi and Abdul Karim Agha filed nomination papers for the slot. Magsi was elected unopposed after Agha withdrew his nomination.

Former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was removed from the post on Saturday.

Addressing the party’s central general council, Magsi said, “The party has witnessed various challenges over the past five years, including witnessing mistakes and facing political crises in the country. Despite these circumstances, BAP has played a historic role.”