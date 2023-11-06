BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
ATP leader for collective efforts to steer country out of crisis

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah said the politics of manipulation and polarization has pushed back the country years back and smoldered its fundamental principles on which Pakistan came to existence.

Shah asked for elimination of politics based on personality and interests and to establish true democracy and government in the country. He called for collective efforts to steer the country out of the crisis.

The ATP chief said traditional, inherited and personality-based politics have vanished the true essence of democracy in Pakistan.

He said that politics of hate, prejudices and manipulation have created public mistrust about the current political system as they are frustrated with conventional politics and primitive slogans, through which the mainstream political parties always deceived them using these sloganeering.

Faiq was talking to a group of reporters after a meeting with leaders of various political parties, representatives of various important institutions and public segments here on Sunday. He said the ATP has a clear roadmap to steer the country out from the crisis. Shah said his party has given a comprehensive solution to governments, relevant stakeholders and institutions.

If it is implemented, the change and improvement will definitely come in the country. He said his party will fully participate in upcoming general elections and field candidates in all constituencies across the country as per public choice.

The party leader said political workers, activists who were attached with any political party are respectable and their services are selfless and unmatched. “We will form a policy board, consisting on all institutions and public segments which would play important role in accountability, authority, justice and framing sustainable economic policies”.

The ATP chief said representation to experts, media, eligible political leaders and all segments will be given in the proposed policy board, and called upon the people to play a role in this board. Shah said our party doors are opened for everyone for consultation, assistance and cooperation.

He held the previous coalition government responsible for pushing the country in difficult situations. Shah said they will expose the nexus and connivance of all political leaders of mainstream parties which have always got together for personal purpose, power and interests but they were not united for public interests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

