Nov 06, 2023
Business & Finance

Two new industrial units go operational at MEZ

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

PESHAWAR: Two new industrial units with investment of Rs.1.2 billion have become operational in Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ).

The newly established units are HMB Oil and Ghee Mills Pvt. Ltd, Alam Ghee and Oil Mills Pvt. Ltd. KP Caretaker Minister for Industries & Commerce, Dr Aamir Abdullah has formally inaugurated the units and performed the groundbreaking ceremony of Inspire Flour & General Mills.

These new projects would provide employment opportunities for over 1000 locals in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattal, other senior executives, industrialists and local tribal elders were also present on the occasion.

The zone is set to become a thriving hub for industrial activities, with plans for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status in progress, offering exclusive incentives for investors.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister expressed his determination that the day is not far when these areas will be gain fame by industrialization alongside their wonderful traditions of its inhabitants and their hard work.

He directed on the occasion that the waste coming out of the marble industries in the area should be made useful. He said that a plant should be set up to make tiles from this waste and it can also be used in products made in ball mills. He said that KP-EZDMC should provide technical assistance in this regard.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister directed the company authorities to provide assistance for awareness regarding food safety regulation during food processing in cooking oil units while urged the relevant industries to improve the quality of cleanliness as per legal requirements in their units.

Taking notice of the issue of drainage in the zone by some industrialists, the caretaker minister directed to include this scheme in the next development package. On this occasion, he directed the company authorities to establish a fund with the mutual cooperation of the industrialists following the principles of corporate social responsibility, which can be used for the welfare of the local population.

The Caretaker Minister stressed the importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities, urging stakeholders to contribute to local facilities such as medical dispensaries and educational initiatives. This visit underscores the Government’s unwavering dedication to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the province, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

investments industrial units employment opportunities KPEZDMC Mohmand Economic Zone MEZ

