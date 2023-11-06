BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-06

Uptick in terror attacks: Neighbouring countries trying to ‘blackmail’ Pakistan: minister

NNI Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai has said neighbouring countries are “blackmailing Pakistan” as the country witnesses an uptick in terror attacks.

Recent terror attacks proved that the neighbouring countries were attempting to blackmail Pakistan, Achakzai said during a press conference in Quetta on Sunday.

The interim minister’s remarks come as 14 soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Gwadar on Friday.

Six Afghan nationals are involved in the Zhob terrorist attack, he added.

“We all know that one day before the attack on PAF’s Mianwali base RAW operated social media accounts were conveying advance congratulations and warning of a major inciden the said, adding, “Seeing the sophistication of the attack only RAW can be the mastermind of such attack.”

A day earlier, security forces killed nine terrorists thwarting a major terrorist attack on the training base, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Pakistan has seen a significant rise in terrorist attacks in recent times.

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), in a report released last month, noted that the security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high.

Balochistan Jan Achakzai

Comments

1000 characters

Uptick in terror attacks: Neighbouring countries trying to ‘blackmail’ Pakistan: minister

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fawad sent to police remand for two days

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories