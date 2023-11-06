Uptick in terror attacks: Neighbouring countries trying to ‘blackmail’ Pakistan: minister

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai has said neighbouring countries are “blackmailing Pakistan” as the country witnesses an uptick in terror attacks.

Recent terror attacks proved that the neighbouring countries were attempting to blackmail Pakistan, Achakzai said during a press conference in Quetta on Sunday.

The interim minister’s remarks come as 14 soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Gwadar on Friday.

Six Afghan nationals are involved in the Zhob terrorist attack, he added.

“We all know that one day before the attack on PAF’s Mianwali base RAW operated social media accounts were conveying advance congratulations and warning of a major inciden the said, adding, “Seeing the sophistication of the attack only RAW can be the mastermind of such attack.”

A day earlier, security forces killed nine terrorists thwarting a major terrorist attack on the training base, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Pakistan has seen a significant rise in terrorist attacks in recent times.

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), in a report released last month, noted that the security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high.