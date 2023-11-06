BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-06

Australia, NZ dlrs on track for biggest weekly jump

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were headed for their firmest week in four months on Friday, buoyed by growing market conviction that US interest rates have finally peaked, while bonds rallied from 12-year lows.

The Aussie is holding at $0.6434, having climbed 0.6% overnight to a five-week high of $0.6456. It is set to have gained 1.5% this week, taking it well away from last month’s one-year low of $0.6271. Resistance, however, is heavy at $0.6445.

The kiwi dollar is buoyant at $0.5894, after a 0.8% increase overnight to $0.5916, the highest in more than two weeks. It is also headed for a 1.5% weekly jump, although it faces resistance at $0.5916.

In a week packed with central bank events, markets cheered what they increasingly believe is the end of the global rate-hiking cycle. The Bank of England’s decision to hold its policy interest rate steady on Thursday puts the world’s three major central banks in a “higher-for-longer” holding pattern.

The Federal Reserve already held rates steady a day earlier and Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone by saying risks to the outlook for rate settings was balanced.

In Australia, the central bank is widely expected to hike by a quarter point next week and retain a tightening bias. Nearly 90% of the economists polled by Reuters expect rates to hit 4.35% at the policy meeting on Nov. 7.

Markets imply a 58% chance of a hike next week.

Data showed Australian retail sales volumes ticked up in the September quarter, yet sales per person still saw the largest annual drop on record as shoppers turned frugal in the face of cost of living pressures and high borrowing costs.

New Zealand dollars australia dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dlrs on track for biggest weekly jump

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fawad sent to police remand for two days

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories